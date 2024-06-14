E-Paper

UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected today; temperatures to hit 48ºC

Most residents can expect a fair and partly cloudy day

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 7:18 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Friday, June 14, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met also noted that more clouds will appear in the eastern areas by afternoon.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the weather department, temperatures today will reach up to 48ºC in coastal and internal areas. In Gasyoura, Mezaira, Al Quaa, and Razeen, the temperature will reach up to 47ºC.


Temperatures will reach up to and 45ºC and 48ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. The humidity index for Dubai will reach up to 60 per cent and 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country, causing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

