UAE weather: Dust storms may hit some areas; clear skies expected in most parts

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 7:31 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 7:32 AM

Skies will be clear in most areas of the country today, though some may be partly cloudy, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Dusty conditions may hit certain areas as winds could turn brisk at times, from 10-25kmph to 40kmph.

Temperatures are expected to hover over the 48-degree-Celsius mark in Abu Dhabi and 42 degrees Celsius in Dubai. It will be humid at night unti Saturday morning.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light to moderate.