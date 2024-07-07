E-Paper

UAE weather: Dust clouds to be seen in some areas today

There is a chance of reduced horizontal visibility, the weather department forecasted

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:39 AM

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy today with suspended dust especially over coastal and Western areas. The dusty conditions might reduce the horizontal visibility, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted. The suspended dust is from the North of the Arabian Gulf and the West.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas. The humidity could go up to 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and could be as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas.


Light to moderate winds will blow freshening at times during daytime. The winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, reaching up to 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian gulf and Oman sea.


Temperatures could reach up to 45℃ in Dubai and 47℃ in Abu Dhabi, with dust clouds to be seen in both areas.

