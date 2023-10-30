UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead

Residents came out in full force to watch the celestial spectacle unfold
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds, which bring rainfall, may form over some eastern and western areas.
Temperatures will range between 25°C and 35° in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal regions.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
