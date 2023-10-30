UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
File photo
File photo
by

Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds, which bring rainfall, may form over some eastern and western areas.

Temperatures will range between 25°C and 35° in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal regions.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE