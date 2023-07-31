UAE weather: Cloudy skies; temperature to reach 45°C

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 7:19 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures to reach 45°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The emirates will see lows of 27°C and 30°C.

ALSO READ: