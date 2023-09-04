UAE weather: Cloudy skies today; temperature to reach 44°C

Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the east coast. There is a chance of them being convective (associated with rainfall) eastward and southward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 30°C.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
