UAE weather: Cloudy skies expected in some areas; will it rain again?

File photo

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 7:33 AM

Some thick, cumulus clouds are expected to form in the UAE's eastern and southern areas this afternoon — but whether they would bring rain and hail like yesterday remains to be seen.

Overall, today's weather will be clear to partly cloudy — with low clouds blanketing the east coast this morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to be lower compared to mercury readings over the past few days — likely to hit a high of 46 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 44 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

Humidity will rise again this evening, continuing until Friday morning in some coastal areas.

Winds are light to moderate but may turn active and hit 40kmph. Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.