UAE weather: Cloudy skies; chance of fog and mist

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 7:33 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general on Tuesday. Low clouds will appear over some areas especially east and northward.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal and Northern areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 23°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

