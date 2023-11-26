UAE weather: Cloudy day ahead; chance of light rain and fog

The Ministry of Interior laid out the rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds forming over some eastern areas, bringing light rainfall.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.
Temperatures will drop to 21°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a high of 30°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Interior laid out the rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4
For bargain hunters, it is the most wonderful time of the year
The country's embassy in Hague rejected any denial of the rights of Palestinian people and their right to an independent state
The ride helps to feel a connection to the past, bringing back memories of how things used to be in the past
The 30km extension will cost the emirate a whopping Dh18 billion
The temple has a distinctive water feature that rises upwards against the falling water, symbolising the essence of life and its spiritual journey
It follows Spanish cities Malaga, Alicante and Valencia, joining Abu Dhabi, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Muscat in the top 10
The police urge the public to take alternative routes because of road closure