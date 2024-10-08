Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 4, 1446 | DXB °C

UAE weather: Chances of rain in some parts; visibility to drop due to dusty conditions

Weather will be humid at night and on Wednesday morning in some coastal and western areas

  • Web Desk
  Tue 8 Oct 2024

Rains may fall on some internal and southern parts of the UAE on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Generally, the weather will be clear to partly cloudy, but humid at night and on Wednesday morning in some coastal and western areas.


Winds will be light to moderate with blowing dust and sand at some times, reducing horizontal visibility. They may turn active and reach 50kmph at times.

The weather department has previously warned of heavy rain and thunder due to the UAE experiencing surface low pressure, causing rainfall in some parts of the country until Wednesday.

From October 6 to 9, the country will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels".

On Monday, humidity will range between 20 per cent and 85 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 40℃ in Abu Dhabi and 39℃ in Dubai.

Overall, temperatures will reach a minimum of 20℃ in the mountains and 41℃ in some internal parts.

Waves will be light to moderate both in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

