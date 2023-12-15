UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to drop to 8ºC in some areas

The project, which seeks to preserve the memory of the nation, will initially be accessible in digital format and will be completed in five years
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Low clouds are set to appear over some areas, especially coastal, with a probability of rainfall. Temperatures are set to dip gradually.
Heavy rains lashed mountainous areas of the country yesterday. In a video shared by Storm Centre on X, rainfall is seen in Jebel Jais, as a wadi nearby overflows.
Fresh to strong winds will blow over the sea causing dust and sand during daytime, especially towards the westward region, gradually decreasing by night.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 8ºC in internal areas of the country, with the highest reaching 28ºC.
ALSO READ:
The project, which seeks to preserve the memory of the nation, will initially be accessible in digital format and will be completed in five years
The sale which runs till December 15, has managed to raise more than Dh200,000 and sold more than 500 prints all across the world
Maryam Ali and Shama Al Mansouri proudly represent the UAE on a global scale, shattering stereotypes
Retailers confirmed that the rates of the cooking essential have jumped six times to meet the demand
Captivating show will take viewers on a journey through the city's story, narrating its humble beginnings to the exhilarating promise of the future
Apartments around Downtown completely booked out, say agents
True Rippers Esports from India and Team WahWah from Pakistan will come together for a special match