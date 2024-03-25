UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to drop to 14ºC

Residents can expect a partly cloudy day ahead

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 7:17 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over scattered areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a chance of rainfall in some areas at intervals.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 14ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 37ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE