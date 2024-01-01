UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today in some areas; red, yellow alerts issued due to fog

Temperatures are expected to drop to 7ºC in some parts of the country

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 7:31 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall during daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country.

The weather today will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE