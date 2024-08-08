E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today in some areas, humid conditions by night

Temperatures will drop to a low of 21°C in some areas of the country

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:31 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward, which may be associated with rainfall, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some western coastal areas.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 21°C in some areas of the UAE, with the highest expected to reach 46°C in some regions. Humidity levels will reach up to 85 per cent.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE