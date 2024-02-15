UAE weather: Chance of rainfall, temperatures on the rise

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 7:35 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over some eastern areas with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 55 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate which may become rough at times in the Oman sea.

