UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; temperatures to drop to 22°C

Motorists have been advised not to be distracted by taking pictures and videos of the dust or use their phone

by

Web Desk
  Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  telegram

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:09 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with chances of light rainfall over the eastern coast, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

As per an earlier forecast, rains are expected until August 23, along with continued dusty conditions across most parts of the UAE.


A yellow alert was issued by the NCM for dusty conditions in some parts of the country.

Photo: NCM/X
Photo: NCM/X

The Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust. Motorists have been advised not to be distracted by taking pictures and videos of the dust or use their phone.

Low clouds are set to also appear over the eastern coast. Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 44°C in internal areas.

Web Desk

