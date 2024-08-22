Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:09 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with chances of light rainfall over the eastern coast, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

As per an earlier forecast, rains are expected until August 23, along with continued dusty conditions across most parts of the UAE.

A yellow alert was issued by the NCM for dusty conditions in some parts of the country.

Photo: NCM/X

The Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust. Motorists have been advised not to be distracted by taking pictures and videos of the dust or use their phone.

Low clouds are set to also appear over the eastern coast. Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.