UAE weather: Chance of rain today; winds to cause blowing dust

The UAE staple is now a part of the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with some convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon - associated with rainfall.
Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, and 30°C and 41°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The UAE staple is now a part of the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Buyers can also win a Tesla car and discounts on attractions during the Dubai Shopping Festival
The holiday applies to government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate
It was a scene straight out of an action-packed rescue movie except that it was real
The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
The blaze was successfully contained and the residential building was evacuated
The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online