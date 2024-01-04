UAE weather: Rain hits parts of country; temperature to drop to 8°C in some areas

Al Gergawi called out the double standards and political agendas hindering true resolution of the Palestinian cause
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a rain falling during the day, especially over the coastal and northern areas.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, causing blowing dust. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Temperatures will range between 16°C and 25°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 18°C and 26°C in Dubai. Mountainous regions will see temperatures drop to 8°C.
The UAE has seen a milder winter recently compared to previous years, as indicated by the experts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The centre points out that December's average temperature has been higher than in previous years.
Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM, in an interview with Khaleej Times on Wednesday, highlighted that like December even January this year has experienced increased temperatures overall and a decreased level of rainfall compared to previous years during the same period.
(With inputs from Nandini Sircar)
