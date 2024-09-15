E-Paper

UAE weather: Chance of rain; drop in temperatures expected

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:20 AM

Today, UAE residents can expect fair conditions overall. At times, it will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall due to the formation of some convective clouds towards the east.

Temperatures are also expected to drop. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.


In the mountains, temperatures can go as low as 23°C; the mercury can go as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 40°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperature may range between 29°C and 41°C.

Dust will blow during the daytime due to light to moderate winds that freshen at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

