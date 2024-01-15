UAE weather: Chance of fog, humid night ahead as temperatures drop

It will be closed for 11 hours for a race
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. It will humid by night and Tuesday morning over some areas especially coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist forming as well.
Temperatures are set to drop to 15°C in Abu Dhabi and 17°C in Dubai. The emirates will see a maximum temperature of 29°C.
The UAE has entered the coldest phase of the winter season, with mid-January commonly experiencing severe cold conditions and temperatures dropping below 5°C in mountainous areas.
As per experts in the field, the period between January 12 and January 24 is the peak of the winter season in the Gulf heritage calendar of Al Drour system.
Last week, residents in various regions across the country experienced the winter chill, starting their mornings with single-digit temperatures as documented by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
