UAE weather: Alerts issued as rains hit parts of country

NCM says there will be a 'significant decrease' in temperatures today

by

Web Desk
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 7:13 AM

Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 7:54 AM

The UAE is set to experience rainfall today, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing orange and yellow alerts for rain in the northeastern parts of the country. Residents are advised to exercise caution and look out for instructions from authorities.

The weather today will also be partly cloudy and dusty at times. The NCM has predicted a significant decrease in temperatures, with the mercury in Abu Dhabi dropping to 21°C and that in Dubai dropping to 22°C. The emirates will see highs of 26°C and 27°C respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

