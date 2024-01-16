UAE weather: Alert issued for fog; police warn about reduced visibility

Other winners of the LuLu 'Mall Millionaire' raffle draw drove away with electric cars
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued a yellow alert for fog in parts of Abu Dhabi. The alert is in place until 9.15am this morning.
Commuters have been warned about reduced visibility. Abu Dhabi Police have asked motorists to pay attention to the changing speed limits on key roads. These are displayed on electronic sign boards.
Otherwise, the day is set to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will decrease slightly and gradually throughout the day, dropping to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Dubai. The maximum temperature in both emirates will be 29°C.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming again. Light to moderate winds will blow, especially over the sea by afternoon.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate in the morning, turning rough gradually by the afternoon. In the Oman Sea, conditions will start slight to moderate, and gradually turn rough by night.
