UAE weather: Alert issued for fog as visibility drops

Several residents brought along their young ones in strollers and cycles for the fun run that was open to people of all ages
A yellow alert has been issued for fog in the UAE today. The alert covers most of the internal areas in the country, and is in place until 9am on Monday, January 22. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents to exercise caution when venturing outdoors.
Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits, which are displayed on electronic signboards along key routes.
Otherwise, the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures will range between 18°C and 25°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Several residents brought along their young ones in strollers and cycles for the fun run that was open to people of all ages
The firefighting robots can save lives of firefighters themselves
The second and final day of the concert will see doors opening from 4pm, with the show kicking off by 8pm
Manuscripts written by scholars and thinkers many centuries ago were collated from various parts of the world and are on display at Takwin: Sciences and Creativity
Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
Members highlight the positive impact the community has had on their lives
Increasing number of students use ChatGPT and other AI models to complete assignments
Residents worried about extra cost, but hopeful new toll gates will help ease traffic