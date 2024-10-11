UAE: Valleys overflow, yellow alert issued as heavy rains lash parts of country

As heavy rains lash parts of the country for the second day, valleys have been overflowing and waterfalls can be seen snaking down mountains.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert on Friday, October 11, urging residents to be cautious during these weather conditions and stay away from areas prone to flash floods.

The authority also put out a yellow alert, for some parts in the country's east – mostly Fujairah. Take a look at the map below:

Storm Centre took to X to share videos of flooding on roads, heavy showers, waterfalls and overflowing valleys. Watch the video below to witness the wonderful wadis of Masafi that are now flowing.

Some waterfalls were also spotted in the same region. Take a look at the little trails of water snaking down the large mountains.

Heavy rains have also caused water to pool up on roads. Cars can be seen moving slowly through the muddy waters – the movement of these vehicles creating waves in the shallow flood.

The heavy rain can also be seen in the video below, as it showers the roads and vehicles passing by.

Yesterday, the National Centre of Meteorology said that is currently monitoring the presence of a low-pressure system that is expected to deepen into tropical depression in the next week.