UAE: Unstable weather from Sunday until Wednesday

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 8:02 PM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Thursday that the country will be affected by an unstable weather conditions as a result of an extension of a low surface pressure from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, along with an extension of upper air pressure, accompanied by an air current from the northwest.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a light to moderate rainfall that might be heavy at times in some areas, especially over internal and southern areas.

Monday and Tuesday will see the low pressure deepen and the number of clouds increase over scattered areas, accompanied by convective clouds, with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas, in the form of waves with lightning and thunder, and may be associated with hail at times over some areas.

On Wednesday, cloud amounts will gradually decrease with the continuation of rainfall during the daytime over some areas, especially over northern and eastern areas with a decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to north-easterly, becoming north-westerly winds and strong at times, especially with convective clouds and causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility and the flying of some solid objects. The wind speed will decrease on Wednesday to become moderate to fresh at times.

Seas will be moderate to rough and very rough at times, especially with cloud activity on Monday and Tuesday in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, becoming moderate on Wednesday.

