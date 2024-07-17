E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Thunderstorm, hail in some parts of UAE on Tuesday

Today, the weather will be partly cloudy with blowing dust

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/Instagram
Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/Instagram

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:36 AM

Heavy rain and hail was seen yesterday, bringing relief to residents amidst scorching heat. Yellow and orange alerts were issued in some parts by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and Abu Dhabi police cautioned motorists to follow changing speed limits and observe safety measures.

Watch below, a video shared by Storm Centre on Instagram where lightning struck the Al-Qua Razin area:


According to NCM, heavy rain with hail was also seen on Tuesday in the region of Al Dhafra's Gasyoura.

Today, the weather department forecasted that conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Some convective clouds may form towards the east and south. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, reaching speeds of up to 35kmph in internal areas, coastal areas and islands, and reaching up to 40kmph in mountains.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE