UAE summer to end soon: Autumn equinox to begin this month, rainfall expected

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:43 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 10:06 PM

Residents across the UAE can look forward to summer's end soon with September expected to be the last month of the season. Temperatures are set to gradually decrease during the night, with a further drop during the second half of the month.

September 23 will mark the beginning of the autumn equinox, when the Sun will be directly proportional to the equator, with northern and southern hemispheres seeing equal amount of rays.

In the UAE, night and day become equal several days after the equinox.

During the month of September, residents can expect rain and thunder in some parts of the country, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology. This is a result of expected cumulonimbus cloud formation in eastern areas. This may also extend to internal regions, causing rain at different intensities.

There is also a forecast of fresh winds, sometimes blowing with dust, causing poor visibility. This is an effect of the Indian monsoon depression gradually weakening, and the desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula.

Humidity is set to rise in comparison to the month of August, especially during the second half of the month. The chance of fog and mist formation will increase in some parts of the country, with relative humidity resting at 49 per cent.

The end of peak summer was marked by the Suhail star's spotting on August 24, also known as the 'Star of Yemen'.