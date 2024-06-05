UAE summer: Light rains to help cool scorching temperatures

The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan
The UAE residents are likely to see rainfall over the next few days as the country transitions into the summer, a weather expert has said. The showers that are forecast, however, are expected to be concentrated in the mountains in the UAE’s east.
It’s been nearly a month since rains fell in the UAE. The country received rains of different intensities in the first few days of May and it has been fairly dry since.
Speaking to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said: “We are expecting convective cloud activity around June 8-9, potentially leading to rain in the eastern mountainous regions of the UAE.”
The extension of the Indian monsoons will impact the country for most part of this month. He explained clouds may develop intermittently over certain areas of the country.
However, he highlighted the formation of these clouds and subsequent rainfall depends on various parameters such as temperature, humidity, and wind direction. “All these current indicators suggest the presence of convective clouds capable of producing precipitation over the mountainous terrain in the Eastern parts.”
He stressed that the rainfall will initially start in Oman, with convective cloud formation being observed over the region. “While the UAE is not yet fully impacted by this monsoon, it is expected to gradually experience effects,” added Dr Habib.
Meanwhile, Dr Habib also pointed out that the temperatures in the country increased over the last few days, with its peak expected soon. The UAE hit a high of 49.2°C last week, with temperatures over 45°C reported on days after.
“About a week ago, temperatures began to rise across the UAE, and this trend is expected to persist over the coming weeks and months as part of the usual climate pattern. Currently, temperatures have reached 48-49°C, gradually increasing across all areas.”
The humidity shows a slight decrease compared to May, especially in the latter half of the month, with reduced chances of fog or mist formation.
