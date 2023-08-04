UAE: Speed limit reduced on major road due to rain; orange alert issued

A video shared online shows vehicles splashing through pools of water as heavy rain battered Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Police lowered the speed limit on Al Ain-Dubai road on Friday afternoon as rain hits the area.

In an advisory, the authorities said the speed reduction system was activated in the area, so drivers should not go beyond 120kmph.

An orange alert was raised in Al Ain, as the National Meteorology Centre (NCM) reported rainfall of different intensities in the region. Heavy rain was recorded in Malaqit while moderate showers were experienced in Al Hiyar. The unstable weather is expected to last until 8pm.

A video shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre shows vehicles splashing through pools of water in Al Hiyar:

Here are the areas where orange and yellow alerts were put in place:

Some parts of the country also experienced similar weather conditions on Thursday, when heavy rain with hail was reported in Sharjah.

For many residents, these rainy days come as a blessing amidst hot summer days. However, the authorities have reiterated that safety should always be a top priority. Residents are urged to take extra caution when heading out during unstable weather.

