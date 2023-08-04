UAE: Speed limit reduced on major road due to rain; orange alert issued

According to recent study, 94% of the country's 3.1 million adult shoppers used at least one digital shopping feature during their most recent purchase
The Abu Dhabi Police lowered the speed limit on Al Ain-Dubai road on Friday afternoon as rain hits the area.
In an advisory, the authorities said the speed reduction system was activated in the area, so drivers should not go beyond 120kmph.
An orange alert was raised in Al Ain, as the National Meteorology Centre (NCM) reported rainfall of different intensities in the region. Heavy rain was recorded in Malaqit while moderate showers were experienced in Al Hiyar. The unstable weather is expected to last until 8pm.
A video shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre shows vehicles splashing through pools of water in Al Hiyar:
Here are the areas where orange and yellow alerts were put in place:
Some parts of the country also experienced similar weather conditions on Thursday, when heavy rain with hail was reported in Sharjah.
For many residents, these rainy days come as a blessing amidst hot summer days. However, the authorities have reiterated that safety should always be a top priority. Residents are urged to take extra caution when heading out during unstable weather.
ALSO READ:
According to recent study, 94% of the country's 3.1 million adult shoppers used at least one digital shopping feature during their most recent purchase
Mental health practitioners are advising parents to deal with their teen and pre-teen children in a calm and curious manner
In August 2014, Daesh carried out a systematic attack and invaded the historic Yazidi homeland, killing over 1,000 people on the first day
Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan purchased the ticket with nine others
The update will take place for five days in August
They were sailing the boat to Dubai from Kenya, where they bought it
Residents can obtain a card within 10 seconds from the e& money app, and customers are instantly issued a 16-digit Mastercard, ready to be used
The authority made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the office physically