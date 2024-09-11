UAE: Red alert issued on second day as foggy conditions continue, visibility drops

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 7:28 AM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:03 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog, and a drop in horizontal visibity, expected to reduce even further at times. The alert, issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is active from 4am to 9am on September 11.

Earlier, at 2am, a yellow alert was also issued for the foggy conditions.

A red alert means that residents must 'take action' and be extremely vigilant since weather events of exceptional severity are forecast. A yellow alert indicates that residents must 'be aware' if they go for outdoor activities.

Locations where fog was seen include Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (over Ghantout in Abu Dhabi), Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Road towards Dubai (over Ajban in Abu Dhabi), Zayed International Airport, Dubai-Al Ain road, Khalifa Industrial, Sweihan in Al Ain, Saih Shuaib, Al Haffar, and Al Khatim.

Speed reduction systems have been activated on several roads in Abu Dhabi; motorists must exercise caution and adhere to the speed limits.

This is the second day that a red alert has been issued, with dense fog being seen in several parts of the country yesterday, on September 10. The foggy conditions signify a gradual move in the weather.

The sighting of the Suhail star on August 24 marked the end of peak summer and the beginning of a transitionary period to cooler days. UAE residents are in the 'Sufriya' period, a duration of 40 days marked by a shift towards lower temperatures.