UAE rains: Some employees commute to office as firms offer hotel accommodation, taxi fare

Some employees in the UAE physically reported to work despite the inclement weather on Thursday, based on an online poll conducted by Khaleej Times. More than 10,000 people took part in the KT poll, and over 4,500 votes said they had to commute to workplaces. Majority of the respondents (5,600) said they worked remotely.
While remote work system was activated for most government employees on May 2, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) advised private sector companies to apply flexible and remote work patterns.
Some private sector employees Khaleej Times spoke to, said they began their journey three hours earlier than they would usually, while others had their employers give them hotel accommodations if needed.
Zainab A, a resident of Al Ain, faced a dilemma when her employer insisted that employees should go to the office. "Seeing that some employees reached the office, I was caught in a tough situation," Zainab said.
After waiting for 15 minutes for the haze to subside, Zainab, who lives about 30 minutes from the office, decided to brave the journey. Driving cautiously and avoiding water accumulation, she prioritised safety while remaining productive. She joined a meeting call in her car during the rain wait.
Over the past few days, the UAE prepared for this wave of unstable weather.
S. Salim, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, said all her colleagues worked remotely. However, she had to go into the office for a presentation. "Thankfully, the road was clear, and water tankers had been deployed since 9am to clear excess water, so there was minimal water accumulation," she said. To err on the side of caution, S. Salim decided to use the company car, sparing her vehicle from rain risks.
Cinta Budiarsya, a Sharjah resident working in Dubai, understood that her job required physical presence. Setting off at 5.30am, she noticed that the roads were drenched but not flooded.
“Those who have difficulty returning home will be accommodated at a hotel after work. However, since I saw the weather forecast, the situation is still safe and I have decided to go home to my family," Cinta said.
Her only option is to hope the day goes smoothly without any delays. "The roads are clear, there were no floods, and there wasn't even a puddle of water around," Cinta explained.
Daran Bryson, a Dubai resident working as a barista, wasn't willing to take any chances with delays or risking his job. To ensure his punctuality during the busy rain period, Daran decided to start his journey three hours earlier at 6am.
"Given that business is usually busy during the rain, I didn't want to take the day off, and I couldn't risk being late," Bryson explained. Although the roads were not heavily flooded when he embarked on his trip, he took all the necessary precautions. Carrying his shoes, uniform, and an umbrella in his bag, he braved a large water puddle in front of his building.
However, after waiting for the bus for over 45 minutes, Daran contacted his boss to explain the situation. His boss generously offered to cover the cost of a taxi to drop him off directly in front of the café.
