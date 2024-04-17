UAE rains: 50 employees of Dubai firm brave floods to rescue stranded residents

Supplied photos

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 9:03 PM

As unprecedented rain lashed the UAE, hundreds of residents and tourists found themselves stranded on the Sheikh Zayed Road — but in the middle of the floods, hope came in the form of a group of chauffeurs.

Men from Zeizzu — a company offering chauffeur-on-demand services — were hailed heroes as they hit the roads on a mission to help those in need.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

“When we learnt about people stranded on Sheikh Zayed Road, we immediately called our drivers to serve the people in need,” said Nasir Amir Qureshi, co-founder of the company.

Upon their arrival at Sheikh Zayed Road, the drivers were met with a surprising sight: Many individuals had abandoned their cars on the road, unable to navigate through the flooded streets.

“Our drivers took their keys and safely drove the cars to their homes,” said Nasir.

The initiative to help the stranded people came from Nasir's realisation of the dire situation faced by their customers, who frantically called for assistance. With a swift decision, Nasir called more than 50 drivers from his company to ensure the safe return of residents to their homes.

“We were all prepared for this situation,” said Nasir, adding that the drivers were all ready to respond to the community's needs.

All volunteers

Remarkably, the act of kindness extended by the drivers was entirely voluntary.

Nasir made it clear to each driver that they were not to charge any individual they assisted. “It was a strict order from my and my partner’s side that no one will charge for their service," said Nasir.

“This gesture was our way of giving back to the community,” added Nasir.

The people who were rescued from Sheikh Zayed Road were "profoundly touched".

“Nasir's timely assistance was nothing short of a lifeline amid uncertainty. His willingness to send a driver to rescue me, without any expectation of payment, restored my faith in humanity,” one of them said.

“His swift response in sending a driver to rescue my mother, without expecting any payment in return reminds us of the kindness and generosity that exist in the world, and Nasir's actions deserve to be celebrated and shared widely,” added the beneficiary.

ALSO READ: