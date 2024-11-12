UAE: Rainfall intensity expected to rise by up to 20% in coming years, country getting prepared

Rainfall intensity in the UAE is expected to increase by 10% to 20% while average temperatures could rise by 1.7 degrees Celsiusin the coming years, officials said on Monday, as the country braces for extreme weather events similar to last April's unprecedented rains.

“These changes are anticipated both in the short and long term,” said Dr Mohammed Al-Abri, Director of the Meteorology Department at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dr Al-Abri also highlighted the pressing need for preparedness as climate forecasts indicate significant changes ahead. He stated: “We expect an increase in rainfall rates over the coming decade, and it’s crucial to issue warnings, regardless of the accuracy of our forecasts.”

This came as Dubai Police hosted a seminar on 'Crisis and Natural Disaster Management'. Dr Al-Abri also reviewed the mechanisms in place to address unusual weather conditions, such as the extreme rainfall last April.

Dr Al-Abri also discussed projections under a low emissions scenario, saying: “By the end of the century, we will see a gradual increase in annual average temperatures. This will lead to more nights with minimum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and an increase in days where daytime temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius.”

Rainfall patterns are also expected to shift, with a predicted increase in rainfall effectiveness by 20%. Dr. Al-Abri emphasized the importance of these forecasts, stating, “We could see a significant rise in the highest rainfall recorded in a single day, increasing by 10% to 25% compared to current climate statistics.”

The meteorological infrastructure in the UAE, which includes 140 surface and marine weather stations, 7 weather radars, and various monitoring systems, plays a crucial role in data collection and analysis.

Dr Al-Abri recalled the exceptional rainfall recorded from April 14 to 17, where some areas received over 100 mm of rain. “The highest recorded was 259 mm in Khatm Al Shakla, Al Marmoum saw 219 mm, making it the highest in Dubai,” he noted.

The UAE and the wider region will be affected by climate change-related weather events over the next 10 years, officials said. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan bin Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, underscored the challenges posed by climate change. He said: "The climate change we face today is one of the biggest challenges affecting individuals, institutions, and countries alike. Heavy rains and floods test our capacity to plan and respond effectively to mitigate the impacts of crises." He further emphasized that crisis management extends beyond immediate disaster response. "It requires comprehensive strategies that begin with early planning, foster community collaboration, and focus on rehabilitation and rebuilding better after disasters," he explained.