UAE: Rain triggers waterfalls in Sharjah mountains as downpour hits some parts of country

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow and orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today
Rains hit some eastern areas of the UAE on Monday afternoon, triggering waterfalls in the mountains of Khor Fakkan in Sharjah. Some rains were also seen in the areas of Wadi Al-Helou Road in Sharjah.
Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast that fair to partly cloudy skies are expected to blanket the country. Clouds will appear on some eastern and northern parts, and will extend to some areas in the south, and may be convective at times.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today.
While it rained in some parts of the country, the weather is expected to be humid at night and will continue on Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal regions.
NCM advised residents in the eastern parts of the country to stay away from low-lying areas as these locations are prone to flash floods.
The weather department also urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In cases where they must drive, residents are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution when driving. When visibility is reduced, it is important to switch on their low beam lights. Residents are also reminded to follow weather forecasts and be ready to comply with instructions
