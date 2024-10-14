UAE prepares for potential rainfall, coastal flooding due to tropical depression

The UAE is bracing for potential increased rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, with initial data suggesting potential impacts from a tropical depression forming in the Arabian Sea. The authorities expect rough seas and seawater flooding in some coastal regions.

Last week, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned residents of a potential tropical depression in the Arabian Sea this week as they monitored the presence of a low-pressure system.

In response to the NCM's warning and recent rainfall in the country, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) took a proactive step. They convened a crucial meeting with the Joint Assessment Team to assess the potential impacts of the severe weather conditions in the Arabian Sea. The focus was on ensuring the nation's preparedness and safety.

The authorities analysed initial data, which suggested that the anticipated weather phenomena will primarily affect the UAE indirectly.

During the meeting, authorities reviewed ways to enhance readiness to address any developments during severe weather conditions by monitoring and tracking their path and trends.

In the event of worsening weather conditions, the authorities will communicate safety guidelines through the UAE's official channels. Citizens and residents have been urged to stay updated on weather reports and adhere to advisories to ensure safety.

Over the past week, heavy rains, hail, and flooding in the valleys have been the scene in some parts of the UAE. In Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, waterfalls have cascaded down the mountains, and wadis are overflowing.

The National Centre of Meteorology previously alerted residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India. This is expected to move towards the central Arabian Sea and deepen on October 14 and 15. In the wake of the tropical depression, Oman's National Emergency Management Committee has decided to activate the National Emergency Management Centre, along with the sectors and sub-committees in the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar. According to the Met Department the tropical conditions expected to impact these areas. They are raising the level of readiness and preparedness to address any resulting effects. The Committee urged all citizens and residents to take necessary precautions to protect lives and property, and to seek information from official sources while adhering to the guidance provided Weather in the following days These rainy conditions are expected as the rainy 'Al Wasmi' season in the UAE begins in mid-October and lasts until December 6. This transition marks the start of the colder months, bringing the first signs of winter. According to the weather forecast, rainy conditions will continue for the next few days, with rain showers in the eastern areas becoming more common. The forecast also stated that these rains in the eastern parts of the country are normal for this time of year. While the rainy conditions will continue for the next few days, they are expected to subside on Tuesday.

The wind patterns in the Arabian Sea, which typically rotate clockwise during the summer and bring monsoon rains to India's west coast, are now in a state of transition before fully shifting to an anticlockwise flow. This significant shift signals the end of the monsoon season and the potential beginning of winter rains for regions like Somalia in the Horn of Africa.