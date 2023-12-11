UAE: Poor visibility alert issued, speed limits adjusted on some roads

Thick fog engulfs parts of UAE

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 10:49 PM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.

In a statement on Monday night, NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas especially westward from 00:00 until 10:00 tomorrow.

The weather department warned that horizontal visibility may drop even further over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward, from 00:00 until 10:00 on Tuesday, December 12.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

