UAE on alert as tropical storm hits Arabian Sea; 'indirect' impact expected

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:36 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM

UAE authorities are currently monitoring the tropical storm that made landfall on the Arabian Sea. Initial readings indicate that the severe weather conditions won't directly impact the country, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Saturday.

"Rough seas and some seawater may reach certain coastal areas, without any signs that might affect other areas of the country," said NCEMA as it held a meeting with the Joint Assessment Team to discuss contingency plans and ensure public safety.

Safety guidelines will be provided to the public through the country's official channels and sources, NCEMA said.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday said the tropical storm will keep moving in the Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours — gradually weakening starting Sunday afternoon. By tomorrow, it is expected to be downgraded into a tropical depression.

At 11.30am, the storm is bringing winds of 60 to 80kmph as it moves towards the west, the NCM added.