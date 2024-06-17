UAE: More rainfall expected this evening as temperatures soar to 49.4°C

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:31 PM

As the temperatures soar in the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts more rainfall later this evening (June 17). On Sunday, the southeastern part of Abu Dhabi also experienced light rainfall.

The NCM's weather bulletin stated, "Low clouds will appear on the Eastern coast areas, with a probability of some convective clouds forming by afternoon, which will be associated with rainfall over some Eastern and Southern areas of the country on Monday."

The first day of Eid Al Adha recorded its highest temperatures of the year, hitting 49.4°C in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm. As per weather experts, the UAE is also likely to see increased rainfall and occasional hailstorm as the summer weather progresses.

Astronomical summer

With the country inching close to the third week of June, the UAE will transition into what is known as the ‘astronomical summer’ by the end of this week.

While the signs of summer are already evident in the UAE, the official start of the season is marked by the summer solstice. This is the moment when one of Earth's poles is tilted closest to the Sun, a significant event in our annual calendar.

This marks the longest day in the UAE.

“On June 21, the country will experience the longest day of the year. Therefore, the air temperatures increase over most areas of the country. As summer begins, the mean temperatures increase approximately 2-3°C to the month of May,” Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), earlier told Khaleej Times.

Shorter day after June 21

Following the summer solstice, daylight decreases gradually, initially reducing by just a few seconds to around a minute each day, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This reduction becomes more visible by July and August, typically dropping by a few minutes per day. As we enter the autumnal equinox in late September, the daylight diminishes at an accelerated pace until day and night are once again in balance.

Summer solstice?

June 21 is typically the summer solstice, but the date can vary slightly depending on the year and time zone.