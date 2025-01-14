UAE weather tomorrow: Light rainfall expected in some areas; humidity to rise at night

UAE residents in some areas may see light rainfall on Wednesday, January 15, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said in its forecast that residents in the eastern and northern areas are likely to see fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover likely to increase at times.

While light rain is expected in some areas, the weather will turn be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas. This rise in humidity could lead to fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.