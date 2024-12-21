UAE weather: Will it rain on Christmas Day?

KT File Photo

While residents in UAE will not be able to enjoy a 'White Christmas', the dip in temperatures surely makes the weather much more pleasant for all kinds of activities.

As the festive season begins and children are off from school, families are planning multiple festive activities – be it heading to outdoor winter markets or just enjoying family time in a park.

For all those planning activities outdoors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, here is a full rundown of what weather conditions to expect across the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Weather on Christmas Eve in UAE

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve. If you're heading to an island or towards coastal areas to celebrate – carry an umbrella, as there's a probability of rainfall.

Temperatures will hit a high of 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai, but will also dip to 16ºC in both emirates. If you're heading to the mountains, be prepared for chilly weather as the mercury is set to dip to 5ºC.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10kmph - 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.