UAE: Hailstorm alert issued for Al Ain, adverse weather expected in parts of Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:46 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 11:07 PM

The UAE Met Department on Wednesday issued a hailstorm alert for Al Ain and has forecast light to heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also forecast brisk to strong winds in Al Ain and the southern areas of Al Dhafra region tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday.

The advisory issued on Tuesday had predicted adverse weather from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents have been urged to take all precautions and follow local authorities' regulations and instructions in the event of hail.

Drivers have also been advised to follow safety measures during rain.

The Met Department urged motorists to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If driving cannot be avoided, motorists are to do so with caution, remain vigilant and alert. It also advised motorists to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued an advisory due to the ongoing weather conditions in the country. It said that the UAE was currently experiencing rains and winds of varying intensities, sometimes accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail.

Due to the low horizontal visibility, it urged motorists to be cautious and reduce speed on roads. The authority also advised drivers to avoid water ponds and fast-moving streams. It also urged motorists to park their vehicles in secure places away from the hail.

Streets blanketed in white

On February 12, Al Ain residents had woken up to streets blanketed in white on the morning of February 12, as large balls of icy hail pelted their cars, windows and surroundings.

The country's best-known 'storm chaser' Fahad Mohamad Abdul Rehman had shared a number of videos one of which was how the hail truly brought out residents' playful nature as they formed a 'snowman' on the ground with the hailstones.

Another resident of the garden city, Filipino expat Angel Dumaguit Frias, who has been in the UAE for 11 years, had said that it was the first time she had seen ice in the desert.

Not all fun and joy

But it was not all fun and joy as the hailstorm brought with it some destruction and damage.

A few residents had shared their plight as cars and shops across the garden city suffered damage in what residents are calling a 'never-seen-before hailstorm'.

An Indian expat, who has resided in Al Ain for 40 years said that he had never seen a storm of such scale.

Another resident who has lived in the garden city for 26 years said that he had never seen something like this and it felt like he was in a different part of the world.

One resident had said that 500-600 cars were damaged in Al Ain's Jahili alone, with 100-150 on his street.

Meanwhile, an Emirati businessman said he lost about Dh5 million after 47 of his brand new and second-hand cars were damaged during the rain and hailstorm.

Residents grappled with its aftermath — ranging from having no electricity and water at home to damaged cars.

ALSO READ: