UAE gets colder: Near-freezing 1.9℃ recorded at this spot

Temperatures in the UAE hit a new low. A chilly 1.9℃ was recorded in Ras Al Kahimah's Jebel Jais at 5am this morning, a day after hitting 2.2℃ on Friday.

The cold weather conditions resulted in frost formation on the mountain, the highest peak in the UAE. Ice crystals were seen on video floating down a water stream and on a car's roof.

Yesterday, the country experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with rain falling in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and four other emirates.

There has been no forecast of rainfall so far today, and fair to partly cloudy skies were expected on Saturday, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

