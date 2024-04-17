UAE flights suspended, diverted by heavy rains: All you need to know

AFP photo

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 1:11 PM

Flights to and from the UAE took a hit as the country received its heaviest rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday. Airport services were disrupted while airlines delayed, cancelled, and diverted scores of flights.

With repair work underway as unstable weather conditions ease on Wednesday, some flights have resumed operations while other carriers are still advising flyers to be wary of possible disruptions.

If you're flying in or out of the country, here's a guide to the latest flight updates today, April 17:

12.17pm: Flydubai resumes partial operations

Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed partial operation from Dubai International airport (DXB) on Wednesday after heavy rains disrupted its operations on Tuesday evening.

“Flydubai has resumed partial operations from Dubai International (DXB) from 10am," it said in a statement.

"Select outbound flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) with scheduled operations resuming after 8 pm (Dubai time, while flights from Terminal 3 are scheduled to resume after midnight.”

On Tuesday evening, flydubai suspended all its flights scheduled for departure from Dubai. The airline did not accept passengers who did not have Dubai as their final destination.

“Due to the impact of the severe weather conditions in the UAE on our operations and the ongoing challenging road conditions, there have been further flight cancellations today. We are working very hard to restore our operating schedule and minimise the disruption to our passengers’ travel itineraries to get them to their final destination safely. We apologise for the inconvenience caused as a result of the adverse weather,” the airline’s spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Flydubai on Tuesday said passengers who hold bookings that have been cancelled would be offered a full refund.

11.15am: Scenes at DXB

AFP checks on the situation of passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Long queues were seen at a connection desk:

Some are seen double-checking the status of their flights:

Others are waiting at the bays:

8.45am: No check-ins for Emirates

Emirates airline suspended check-in for passengers departing Dubai. Passengers should expect delays in departure and arrivals.

“Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective 08:00hrs on April 17 until midnight (00:00hrs April 18) due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Read the full report here.

8.27am: Don't come to the airport, please

DXB, one of the world's busiest airport, on Wednesday issued a unusual public advisory: Do not come — unless absolutely necessary.

Those travelling through the airport are urged to check the status of their flights flights before coming in.

Flights continue to be delayed and diverted, it stressed.

Read the full advisory here.