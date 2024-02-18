UAE: Cloudy and dusty weather forecast for Sunday

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 7:29 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM

The UAE will witness a partly cloudy and dusty weather on Sunday, February 18. It will be cloudy over some Northern areas during the daytime, with a significant temperature decrease, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It is due to an extension of a surface high pressure from the West and an extension of low pressure from the East, accompanied by a weak upper air of low pressure.

Winds will sometimes be fresh and strong over the sea, causing dust and sand. According to the Met Department, the sea will be rough to very rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by noon in the Oman Sea.

The temperature in Fujairah is expected to reach the high of 29℃. The mercury will hover over 26℃ and 25℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

