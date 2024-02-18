UAE: Cloudy and dusty weather forecast for Sunday

The Italian expat underwent LARS artificial ligament treatment after sustaining the injury while playing the sport
The UAE will witness a partly cloudy and dusty weather on Sunday, February 18. It will be cloudy over some Northern areas during the daytime, with a significant temperature decrease, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It is due to an extension of a surface high pressure from the West and an extension of low pressure from the East, accompanied by a weak upper air of low pressure.
Winds will sometimes be fresh and strong over the sea, causing dust and sand. According to the Met Department, the sea will be rough to very rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by noon in the Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The temperature in Fujairah is expected to reach the high of 29℃. The mercury will hover over 26℃ and 25℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
ALSO READ:
The Italian expat underwent LARS artificial ligament treatment after sustaining the injury while playing the sport
Dar Al Ber Society said the initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity, embodying the essence of the holy month
The rehabilitation programme is to help inmates 'develop new skills for the inmates, as well as to enhance their quality of life'
It will be open daily between 10am and 10pm and will run until March 9
Many houses bore the brunt of the elements, which caused substantial damage to furniture, electronics, and homeware
Several people are seen casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by
The 23-year-old was suffering from intracerebral bleeding – an unusual autoimmune condition, making the medical case a rare phenomenon
Motorists file claims with insurance firms as icy rains smash car windshields