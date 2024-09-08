UAE: Clear weather forecast on Sunday with chances of rains in some parts

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM

UAE residents can expect generally clear weather on Sunday, with occasional partly cloudy skies. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there is a chance of convective clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions during the afternoon, bringing rain.

Humidity will increase by night and into Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog developing in some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and raising dust during the day. They will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Light waves in the Arabian Gulf predicted. The first high tide is at 15:42, the second at 03:52. The first low tide is at 09:17, and the second at 22:05.