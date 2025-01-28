UAE can get up to 25% more rain with new technologies, says expert

The UAE has the potential to boost rainfall by up to 25 per cent with new technologies that could emerge from the upcoming sixth cycle of its rain enhancement programme, a top official said on Tuesday.

“Studies show that using new technologies can increase rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent, depending on factors such as atmospheric conditions," said Alya Al Mazrouei, director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

"The results improve with cleaner atmospheres, advancements in materials, and enhancements in techniques and methodologies. By focusing on these elements, we can significantly increase the effectiveness of our operations.”

Al Mazrouei was speaking on the sidelines of the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), which kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The UAEREP has officially opened its 6th cycle for submissions of innovative research proposals. Winning projects are eligible for grants of up to $1.5 million (Dh5.511 million) each.

The programme invites innovative research proposals focusing on five key areas:

Optimised seeding materials

Novel systems for cloud formation and rain enhancement

Autonomous UAS

Localised climate interventions

Advanced models, software, and data analysis

300% increase in large water droplets

Currently, the country is using nanotechnology-based cloud-seeding materials, which have proven to be highly effective. The use of these materials — exclusively manufactured at the National Centre of Meteorology's (NCM) Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory — has led to a 300-per-cent increase in large water droplets compared to conventional seeding techniques. The country is now moving towards the commercialisation phase of this technology.

Discussing the breakthrough, Al Mazrouei added: “Traditionally, we used hygroscopic materials, which were a natural choice. The nanomaterial stands out due to its composition, containing a 10-per-cent concentration of titanium dioxide, which enhances its effectiveness. “

She reiterated that through this cycle, the UAEREP’s goal is to build on the significant achievements of previous cycles, enabling various rain enhancement initiatives to enhance their strategies, streamline their operations, and achieve better precipitation results.

“Unlike conventional materials that require burning flares to optimise droplet size, the new nanomaterial is a fine powder — only 250g per flare — that is dispersed once, making it more efficient in both operations and material usage. This innovation is a tangible outcome of our efforts, now ready for practical application, and it has significantly improved the effectiveness of cloud-seeding operations,” she added.

Addressing global water security Aiming to expand global water security by promoting best practices and collaboration in rain enhancement research, the programme continues to identify scientifically verified and sustainably implementable methods of enhancing rainfall in the UAE and beyond. Today, cloud-seeding operations are conducted by a permanent unit at the NCM’s meteorological department, which conducts operations across the UAE. No harmful chemicals are used in these operations. When asked why cloud-seeding is now considered a more attractive idea, with reduced scepticism and resistance, Mohammed Mahmoud, CEO and founder of the Climate and Water Initiative (CWI) said: “It is because the world — and especially this part, and the Middle East, North Africa region — is desperate to secure its water resources to meet the growing demands of its population … whether it's human consumptive needs for drinking water, water for food, agriculture, which consumes the most amount of water, whether it's for industry and manufacturing. "Even in terms of energy, you need water to help not just to generate energy and renewable energy ... but [to run] regular power plants need. So, if there's anything we can pull out of our tool logs to increase our potential water supplies, why shouldn't we go for it? This (cloud-seeding) is just one such thing.” The UAE programme has made "remarkable progress in advancing rain enhancement technologies and providing innovative solutions to address water scarcity", said Abdulla Al Mandous, director-general of the NCM and president of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). “I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our wise leadership, whose continuous support has been the driving force behind the success of the UAEREP over the past 10 years," Al Mandous said. "I am proud to highlight that the UAE’s leadership in fostering international research collaboration has earned global recognition for its impactful role in transforming local communities and shaping the global dialogue on water sustainability.”