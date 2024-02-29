UAE authority confirms readiness to deal with inclement weather

Forensic analysis and DNA Tests are currently underway on a burnt body recovered from the site, feared to be that of Akbar, authorities said
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the relevant authorities, has confirmed full readiness and preparedness to deal with the low-pressure weather system that the UAE is experiencing.
This was done through a series of meetings attended by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology and other relevant government agencies, NCEMA said today.
NCEMA urged the public to exercise caution, abide by the safety requirements, and follow the instructions of the relevant authorities to secure their vehicles, especially in areas that may experience heavy rain and hail, while staying away from watercourses and floods, and avoiding rugged areas such as mountains.
