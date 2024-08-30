UAE announces launch of 'early warning platform' to monitor weather, natural disasters

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:46 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday announced the launch of a digital platform to monitor weather and natural disasters.

The 'Early Warning for All' platform will help authorities come up with a rapid and effective response in emergency situations, identify potential risks and develop comprehensive response plans.

The ministry and the weather department signed an agreement with the aim of enhancing efforts to educate citizens outside the country and take necessary proactive measures in cases of serious natural and climate disasters to ensure their safety and security.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing public security and safety through the use of modern technology and accurate data to enhance crisis management and response to natural disasters.