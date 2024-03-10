UAE announces end of unstable weather conditions after heavy rains, thunderstorm hit country

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 3:26 PM

Severe weather conditions in the UAE have come to an end as per the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), as it announced it to the public.

Taking to social media, the authority said it was continuing to monitor the situation and implementing suitable and adaptable measures, as well as remaining vigilant.

With yesterday being the peak of unstable weather conditions across the country, the National Centre of Meteorology predicted mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions for today, March 10. It is expected to remain cloudy over some areas with the possibility of rainfall particularly in the eastern and southern areas during the daytime.

The severe weather conditions forecast to strike the UAE over the weekend began on Saturday, March 9. Heavy rain and thunder lashed several parts of the country overnight, with many residents waking up to showers, dark skies and strong winds.

Everyone had been advised to stay indoors. Events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

