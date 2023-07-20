UAE: 5 basic tips to keep your car cool in summer

Enjoy a pleasant summer drive in the UAE by following these simple tips.

by Shireen Shahnas Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM

UAE’s summer temperatures can take a toll on your car, making it uncomfortable to drive in and potentially damaging vital components. However, with a few simple things you can keep your vehicle cool, ensuring a pleasant driving experience and protecting its longevity.

Here are 5 tips to help you beat the heat and keep your car cool during the intense summer months in UAE.

1. Park smartly

The best place to park your car is in the shade. This will help to keep the interior of your car cooler and reduce the amount of energy required to cool it down when you get in. If you can't park in the shade, use a sunshade or reflective cover to block the sun's rays and prevent the interior of your car from heating up.

2. Use window shades

Window shades and tinting can be effective ways to keep your car cooler. Window shades can block out the sun's rays, while tinting can block out both the sun's rays and heat. When choosing a tint, it is important to make sure that it complies with local regulations.

3. Ventilate before entering

Before getting into your car, roll down the windows or open the doors for a brief moment to allow the hot air to escape. This quick ventilation can help flush out the trapped hot air, making it easier to cool the interior with air conditioning once you start driving.

4. Utilize air conditioning effectively

To maximize the effectiveness of your car's air conditioning, follow these steps:

Pre-cool: Start your vehicle's engine, roll down the windows, and switch on the air conditioning. Let the air circulate for a few minutes before driving. This process allows the hot air trapped inside to escape and ensures a more efficient cooling process.

Recirculate air: Once the interior temperature has dropped, switch the air conditioning to recirculation mode. This setting prevents hot air from entering the cabin and helps maintain a cooler temperature.

Shade the AC vents: Place sunshades or use small towels to cover the air conditioning vents when the car is parked. This prevents the vents from absorbing excess heat, enabling them to blow cooler air when the AC is turned on.

5. Regular Maintenance

Proper car maintenance is crucial for optimal performance, especially during the summer months. Some essential maintenance tasks include:

Coolant check: Ensure that the coolant levels are sufficient and the radiator is in good condition. This helps prevent engine overheating.

Battery check: Extreme heat can strain your car's battery. Regularly check the battery's charge and clean any corrosion to avoid unexpected breakdowns.

Tire pressure: Hot temperatures can cause tires to expand, leading to overinflation. Monitor and maintain the recommended tire pressure for improved fuel efficiency and better handling.

Dubai's summer heat can be challenging, but by remembering these simple yet effective tips, you can keep your car cool, comfortable, and in good working condition.

